Women's Asia Cup: Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu wins toss, opts to bat against India in summit clash

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup here at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh on Saturday.

India won five of their six matches to claim the top spot, while Sri Lanka finished with 8 points.

An unstoppable Indian team will try to reclaim its supremacy and seek a seventh Asia Cup victory.

While India romped home against Thailand to claim yet another Asia Cup final berth, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by a small margin - just one run - to advance to their maiden Asia Cup final in 14 years.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

( With inputs from ANI )

