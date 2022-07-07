SL vs Ind: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India in third ODI

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday.

The visitors already have a winning 2-0 lead in the series.

Earlier in the second ODI Shafali Verma (71*) had struck a huge 174-run stand with opener Smriti Mandhana (94*) to win the second ODI by ten wickets after bundling SL out for just 173 runs.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana and Inoka Ranaweera.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

