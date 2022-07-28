Women’s Big Bash League: India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar joins Brisbane Heat

All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar became the latest Indian women's player to commit to the WBBL, signing with Brisbane Heat. Vastrakar, 22, joins New Zealand allrounder Amelia Kerr as the Heat’s international recruit to date, as the build-up to WBBL 08 intensifies.The all-rounder put on impressive performances in Australia and New Zealand in limited overs cricket last season.

In fact, in the 50-over World Cup played in New Zealand, she bagged 10 scalps and composed a crucial fifty against Pakistan."Pooja is an outstanding athlete. She bowls with sharp pace, can find the boundary with the bat down the order and is an absolute jet in the field."We're very pleased to welcome her to the WBBL and are excited about the experience we can offer her. She's certainly a player of the future for India and one that we expect can make a difference for the Heat this summer," Ashley Noffke, the head coach, said.