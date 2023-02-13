Pooja Vastrakar to play for Mumbai Indians; Gujarat Giants take Harleen Deol, Deandra Dotting

Mumbai, Feb 13 India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar will pay for Mumbai Ind after bagging a 1.9 crore deal in the all-rounder list of the Women's Premier League (WPL) Player Auction here on Monday.

Vastrakar entered the auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai and UP Warriorz started the bidding war to acquire the services of the all-rounder before Mumbai sealed the deal for Rs 1.9 crore.

Gujarat Giants acquired the services of Harleen Deol at a price of Rs 40 lakh and also took West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 60 Lakh. While Australian Annabel Sutherland went to Gujarat Giants for Rs 70 lakh.

