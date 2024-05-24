Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply Disruption in Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund from May 24 to May 25

Under the Goregaon-Mulund road project, the Municipal Corporation has undertaken the task of diverting a 1200 mm diameter water channel from Fortis Hospital in Mulund to the industrial area. As a result, the water supply will be shut off in some parts of Ghatkopar, Bhandup, and Mulund from 11:30 am today, Friday, to 11:30 am on Saturday.

Additionally, a 1200 mm butterfly valve in the Mahalakshmi Racecourse premises began leaking on Wednesday night. For repairs on Friday, May 24, water supply to BDD Chawl, Delisle Road, Curry Road, and Lower Parel in G South Division, as well as parts of Dadar, will be disrupted from 4:30 am to 7:30 am.

Affected Areas

N Division - Vikhroli Village (East), Godrej Properties, Godrej Hospital. (After midnight 3.30 to 11.30 am) (Water supply will be off on May 25. S Division - Areas of Nahoor (East), Bhandup (East), Kanjoor (East), Tagorenagar entire area, Kannamwar Nagar Vikhroli (East), Mulund-Goregaon junction area, Area along CET Tire Road, Gaon Road, Dutt Mandir Marg, Anjana Estate, Shastri Nagar, Usha

Nagar, area along Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Sonapur, Gawdevi Marg, Jungle Mangal Marg, Lake Marg, Draksha Bagh, Cashew Hill, Janta Market, Tank Road area, Maharashtra Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Sahyadri Nagar, Quarry Marg and Pratap Nagar area.

T Division- Mulund-Goregaon Junction Area, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Area, J. N. Marg, Devidayal Marg, Kshepanbhumi Marg, Dr. R. P. Marg, p. K. Marg, Zawer Marg, M. G. Marg, N. S. 24 hours water shut off in Marg Nahur village etc.