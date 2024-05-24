Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple (Watch Video)

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, were spotted together in Mumbai on Friday as they sought blessings at the revered Siddivinayak Temple in the city. This public appearance comes amid reports of Raghav undergoing an eye surgery in the UK. The couple's outing marks their first public appearance in over two months.

#WATCH | AAP MP Raghav Chadha along with his wife and actor Parineeti Chopra offers prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai



(Source: Siddhivinayak Temple trust) pic.twitter.com/lsKqs28WXY — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

The couple, dressed in matching white attire, looked splendid as they greeted paparazzi and posed for pictures.

The couple tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends, family members, and notable figures from the entertainment industry and politics.

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila', now streaming on Netflix. The film delves into the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar, Amar Singh Chamkila, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, and his rise to fame in the 80s, culminating tragically in his assassination at 27. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur, in the biopic.