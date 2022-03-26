Women's CWC: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof 'disappointed' after loss against New Zealand

After facing another defeat in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on Saturday, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment and said they will learn from defeats.

A brilliant ton from opener Suzie Bates and a maiden five-wicket haul from Hannah Rowe helped New Zealand register a victory over Pakistan here at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

"I think we let them score too many. We could have restricted them under 240, then we could have chased it down. If Nida and I had stayed till the end, we might still have chased this down. We could have won a few matches, it hurts and it's disappointing, but it's a lesson that we'll take forward and learn, said Bismah Maroof in a post-match presentation.

New Zealand managed to pick up wickets at crucial stages to quickly deflate any winning prospects. Pakistan only scored 194 runs in 50 overs for the loss of 9 wickets and lost the match.

"The high point was the win over West Indies, we have the quality in us and the belief. We could have achieved more than what we did, but we'll take home the positives," said Maroof.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first in the match. New Zealand, batted first, scored 265 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the 50 overs.

Suzy played a brilliant knock of 126 runs off 135 balls with the help of 14 boundaries. After Suzy, wicketkeeper Katie Martin was the highest run-scorer with 30 runs to her name. Nida Dar was the pick of the bowler for Pakistan picking up three wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

