Women's CWC: Tammy Beaumont believes England is 'peaking at right time' in tournament

England opener Tammy Beaumont claims that they are peaking at the right time ahead of their pivotal last group stage match against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

A win will ensure England's spot in the semi-finals, the defending champions were on the edge of elimination after defeats in their opening three games.

"I think we obviously started a little bit slow in the comp, but our bowlers are certainly peaking at the right time. Katherine Brunt looked in really good rhythm last game, Kate Cross throughout has been brilliant, Sophie Ecclestone too and everyone's chipping in where they can," said Tammy Beaumont.

"With the batting, we haven't had that solid opening partnership yet. We haven't got past 31. I think, so it was good to see Danni go on and get some good runs last game. And there's been contributions throughout. I do feel like we're starting to get there and play our best cricket as we come into the back end of this tournament," said opener Beaumont.

Beaumont said she is aware of the Bangladesh spin attack and windy Wellington day as the sides square off for the first time in ODIs.

"They got a few early wickets against Australia, so it's going to be really key to start working against them tomorrow. They don't bowl with that much pace and they've got a lot of spinners. So that's going to be a challenge and particularly here at Wellington. It looks like it's going to be really windy one way hitting into the wind. So, we have to be very smart with that," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor