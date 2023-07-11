Australia all-rounder Ash Gardner named ICC Women's Player of the Month for June 2023

Dubai [UAE], July 11 : Australia all-rounder Ash Gardner has been named as the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2023, following a memorable performance in the first Women's Ashes showdown, making her the first to win three ICC awards, having also won in December 2022 and February 2023.

"Gardner won her third Player of the Month crown by overcoming fellow nominees Tammy Beaumont of England and Hayley Matthews of the West Indies," International Cricket Council (ICC) said in an official statement.

Gardner celebrates another prize after driving Australia to early success in the ongoing Women's Ashes series. Trent Bridge was the stage of Gardner's success, most notably with the ball, spinning Australia to a comfortable 89-run win to begin with a Test win.

She followed up a valuable 40 in Australia's first innings with a four-wicket spell to help maintain a slender advantage over the hosts. Despite failing with the bat in Australia's reply, Gardner's sensational off-spin was the difference. Incredible figures of eight for 66 - the best figures for Australia in a women's Test - included all five wickets to fall on the final day.

Gardner was excited at winning the award and happy to help her team win a memorable match.

Thank you to everyone who voted me the ICC Women's Player of the Month," ICC quoted Gardner as saying.

"To win an Ashes Test match at Trent Bridge was a special moment for our team and I'm happy I was able to contribute towards the win. Winning a Test match overseas is one of the biggest challenges in cricket, it's certainly a game that we will remember for a long time to come," she added.

"The women's Ashes series has seen record-breaking crowds in England, it's an exciting time for our sport and I'm thrilled to be part of it," said the Australia all-rounder.

