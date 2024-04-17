Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian FM discuss fallout of growing regional tensions

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, recent developments in the region and their fallout on regional and global peace and security.

In a phone conversation with Szijjarto, the UAE top diplomat stressed the importance of boosting efforts towards de-escalation to avoid the region being pulled into new levels of tensions and instability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah warned against escalating tensions in the region and its direct impact on regional and global peace and security.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the urgency of de-escalation and protecting civilians, highlighting the importance of intensifying regional and global efforts to enhance the humanitarian response to meet the needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering. (ANI/WAM)

