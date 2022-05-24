Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers' Hayley Matthews wants to contribute as all-rounder

Trailblazers opener Hayley Matthews said on Monday that she has been working on her bowling for the last couple of months and trying to turn herself into more of an all-rounder.

Clinical knocks by batters and a four-wicket haul by Pooja Vastrakar guided Supernovas to a 49-run win against Trailblazers in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday.

"Over the last couple of months, I have been focusing on my bowling, trying turning myself into more of an all-rounder. Its good that I could come here and get a couple of wickets to my name," said Matthews during a post match conference.

"I have had it for a while (quicker deliveries), but was probably bit inconsistent with it. Just working hard to get it lined up and get it straight and I was able to execute it pretty well today," she added.

Matthews gave props to Supernovas bowlers for their performance, saying that though Trailblazers got off a good start, Supernovas bowlers tightened up things and squeezed their opposition when they had the momentum.

On facing off and being dismissed by Pooja Vastrakar, she said, "It could have gone either way. We could have got some runs off her and come out on top. As a batter, you have to go out there keeping a positive mindset. She got a better hand on us today, but also we had the right mindset going into it."

Matthews said that the wicket was good and the outfield was very quick.

"The wicket was really good and the outfield was very quick. We went out there with positive intent."

Coming to the match, batting first, Supernovas were bundled out for 163 in their 20 overs. Deandra Dottin (32), Harleen Deol (35) and Harmanpreet Kaur (37) played useful knocks for their side. Hayley Matthews (3/29) was the Trailblazers' top bowler.

Chasing 164, Trailblazers got off a good start with Matthews (18) and Smriti Mandhana (34) scoring well. But the spell by pacer Pooja Vastrakar (4/12) wreaked havoc on the batting attack. From a solid 2/63 in 7.2 overs, they were reduced to 114/9 in their 20 overs, losing the game by 49 runs.

With this win, Supernovas are at the top of the points table with 2 points while Trailblazers are right in the middle with none. At the bottom is Velocity, which will kick off its campaign against Supernovas on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor