IND-W vs WI-W, 2nd T20I: Hayley Matthews' Stellar 85-Run Knock Powers West Indies to Dominant Win Over India (Watch Video)

The West Indies secured a dominant victory over India by nine wickets in the second women’s T20 International on Tuesday. This win levelled the three-match series at 1-1. West Indies captain Hayley Matthews led the team with an impressive performance, scoring 85 not out off 47 balls. She guided the team to successfully chase the target of 160 runs with 26 balls remaining. Matthews’ opening partner Qiana Joseph contributed 38 runs. Shemaine Campbelle added 29 not out as the visitors reached 160 for 1 in just 15.4 overs. Saima Thakor managed to take the only West Indies wicket for India.

Earlier, India batted first and posted a total of 159 for 9 in 20 overs. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana was the top scorer with 62 runs from 41 balls. Richa Ghosh contributed 32 runs from 17 balls.

For the West Indies, bowlers Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Deandra Dottin, and Chinelle Henry each took two wickets.

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur was rested due to a minor injury she sustained while batting in the first match. India won that match by 49 runs on Sunday. Raghvi Bist made her debut in place of Kaur.

Brief Scores:

India: 159 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 62 runs, Richa Ghosh 32 runs; Hayley Matthews 2/36, Afy Fletcher 2/28, Deandra Dottin 2/14, Chinelle Henry 2/37).

West Indies: 160 for 1 in 15.4 overs (Hayley Matthews 85 not out; Saima Thakor 1/28).