Women's T20 WC Qualifier: Bangladesh beat USA, Ireland book spot in playoffs

Abu Dhabi, Sep 21 Bangladesh beat USA by 55 runs to make it a clean sweep in Group A while Ireland edged Scotland to make it to the playoffs of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here on Wednesday.

In match No 9 of the tournament, Bangladesh posted their second-highest total (158/1 in 20 overs) in women's T20Is to thrash USA by 55 runs and win their third successive game in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The six-wicket win over Scotland two days back had already taken Bangladesh to the top of Group A in the Qualifier.

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh lost Shamima Sultana cheaply, but the pair of Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana put on an unbeaten 138-run partnership, each bringing up their individual half-centuries.

The duo helped Bangladesh to 158/1 in 20 overs, their second-highest total in women's T20Is after the record-breaking 255/2 they made against Maldives in 2019.

In response, USA were reduced to 12/3 in the fifth over, losing three batters for a combined total of one run. However, skipper Sindhu Sriharsha and Lisa Ramjit fought back in a resilient stand for the USA.

The duo remained unbeaten until the end, helping USA cross 100 for the sixth time in women's T20Is. They got to 103/3, falling short by 55 runs as Bangladesh made a clean sweep in Group A.

SCOTLAND Vs IRELAND

In an important match 10 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, Ireland sealed a place in the Qualifier playoffs with a 19-run win over Scotland at the Tolerance Oval.

Opting to bat first, Gaby Lewis started off all guns blazing for Ireland, racing to 28 off 14 balls before she lost her opening partner Amy Hunter. Lewis, though, carried on for Ireland, smashing 66 off 37 balls to give Ireland a strong platform. She was dismissed in the 12th over, when Ireland had already edged close to the three-figure mark.

Orla Prendergast remained unbeaten on a 46-ball 55 and skipper Laura Delany made a quickfire 29 to help Ireland post 164, their fifth-highest total in women's T20Is.

Jane Maguire went on to remove the Scotland openers cheaply to give Ireland a firm upper hand in the contest that would decide the spot in the Qualifier playoff.

Sarah Bryce rebuilt for Scotland, but by the time she departed for a well-made 49, Scotland had too high a required run rate to scale. They eventually made 145/8, falling short by 19 runs as Ireland went through to the Qualifier playoffs.

Brief scores:

BANW 158/1 in 20 overs beat USAW 103/3 in 20 overs by 55 runs

IREW 164/3 in 20 overs beat SCOW 145/8 in 20 overs by 19 runs

