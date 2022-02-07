Women's WC: Series win over WI shows Proteas are team to look out for, says CSA acting chief

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said Proteas series win over West Indies shows that the South African side is a team to look out for in the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) congratulated the Proteas on their impressive turnaround 2-1 series victory over the West Indies after the hosts sealed an emphatic six-wicket triumph in the fourth ODI on Sunday.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to watch our Momentum Proteas represent their country with such excellence against a fine West Indian team," said Pholetsi Moseki.

"The efforts that they made to win the series after being one-nil down, with a rained-out match to add to the pressure, shows us all that they are a team to look out for at this year's ICC Women's World Cup coming up shortly in New Zealand.

"Our heartiest congratulations go to coach Hilton Moreeng, captain, Sune Luus and the team on flying the South African flag high and carrying yourselves with the dignity befitting our proud nation," Moseki added.

The series win is the team's fifth in a row in 50-over cricket since January 2020 and a second consecutive result over the West Indies following a historic 4-1 success in the Caribbean in September last year, helping to cement the side's second place in ODI rankings.

"The outstanding individual milestones tell their own story, and without taking away from the all-round team effort, I would like to congratulate Laura Wolvaardt on her third, ODI century and our rock star bowling pair, Shabnim Ismail and Player of the Series, Ayabonga Khaka, on their respective series hauls of 10 wickets each," said Moseki.

"Bowlers will tell you that the game has become more and more batter friendly in years past and to have a bowler recognised as the standout player of the series, goes a long way in showing off the excellence that we boast in our team.

"This is definitely the perfect end to solid preparation ahead of the World Cup, and we look forward to more performances of this nature in the coming weeks," Moseki added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor