South Africa women's team to host New Zealand for white-ball series in September-October

Johannesburg, June 21 Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that the South Africa women's team will be hosting New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played across five cities from September 24 to October 15, 2023.

The ODI series holds immense importance for both teams as it forms a crucial part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 qualification journey ahead of the next 50-over World Cup, to be held in India in 2025.

To kick off the tour, a New Zealand XI will take on a South Africa XI in a 50-over warm-up match at Willowmoore Park on 21 September as the visitors acclimatize to the South African conditions. South Africa will go head-to-head against New Zealand in ODIs at Potchefstroom, Pietermaritzburg, and Durban on September 24, 28, and October 1 respectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome New Zealand for this highly anticipated tour, and we extend our warmest wishes to both teams. We eagerly look forward to witnessing some exhilarating cricket and wish them the best of luck."

"It is an opportunity for our exceptional Proteas Women to once again showcase their skills, determination, and commitment to the game on home soil. We have full confidence that they will make the nation proud with their outstanding performances," said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Chief Executive.

The third ODI, set to be held in Durban on October 1, will be observed as Black Day to continue their fight against gender-based violence (GBV) and promote gender equality.

In the third ODI match which will be marked as third Black Day since it began from 2021, players from both teams will don black armbands and their respective black kits as a symbol of solidarity and support for the cause.

"The ODI series, featuring the third chapter of Black Day, holds great importance for our team as they compete in the ICC Women's Championship, aiming to secure crucial points for qualification in the next 50-over World Cup."

"The Black Day initiative exemplifies the devotion of CSA and the Proteas Women's team in using the platform of cricket to address vital social issues. The inclusion of the Black Day ODI adds a meaningful dimension to the series, shining a light on the transformative power of sports in advocating for positive change in society," added Moseki.

Buffalo Park in East London and Benoni's Willowmoore Park take centre stage for the T20I series from October 6-15, serving as vital preparation for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in Bangladesh.

"The upcoming T20I series aligns with the countdown to the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, presenting an excellent opportunity for our team to fine-tune their strategies and build on their previous successes as they prepare for the global tournament. We anticipate thrilling encounters between two highly competitive teams and expect cricket fans to be treated to unforgettable moments." he concluded.

Overall, New Zealand holds a positive record against South Africa, winning 11 out of 17 ODI contests. In T20Is, the Proteas Women have secured only three victories out of 13 matches, with the White Ferns triumphing in 10 encounters.

