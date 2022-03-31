Women's World Cup 2022: England Women won by 137 runs, to face Australia in final

On the back of Danni Wyatt's century and Sophie Ecclestone's stunning six-wicket haul, defending champions England thrashed South Africa by 137 runs to reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. They will take on arch-rivals Australia in final after they trounced West Indies in their semi-final match. Wyatt hit 129 off 125 deliveries and was ably supported by Sophia Dunkley, who scored 60 in 72 deliveries.

Ecclestone played her part with the bat as well, smashing 24 off just 11 deliveries. Always a tough task chasing 290+ in a World Cup knockout game and it only got tougher when Laura Wolvaardt - the leading run-scorer in the tournament - was dismissed for a blob in the second over. The batters from numbers 3 to 6 all got starts but none could convert it into something substantial and once the last recognized batter - Mignon du Preez - was dismissed it was only a matter of time



