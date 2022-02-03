COVID-19 outbreak reported in Bangladesh women World Cup team

The World Cup bound Bangladesh Women's team has been hit by Covid, with a player and two members of support staff having tested positive for the virus. As per a Cricbuzz report, a cricketer and two officials have tested positive. They are in isolation and after eight days we will again have test and if they come out negative they will fly to New Zealand.

On Wednesday, BCB included wicketkeeper-batter Nuzhat Tasnia as a travelling reserve in the national women's squad as a precautionary measure. The 25-year-old is the second travelling reserve player in the side along with Shanjida Akther Maghla.Bangladesh, who are scheduled to leave Dhaka later today, will begin their maiden 50-over World Cup campaign against South Africa on March 5 at University Oval, Dunedin. The ICC Women’s World Cup is scheduled to begin on March 4 as hosts New Zealand take on West Indies in the opening game at the Bay Oval.