Bangladesh Cricket Board Announces Pay Hike and Performance Bonuses for Women Cricketers

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has introduced a significant salary increase for its centrally-contracted women cricketers, effective from the upcoming season. The new pay structure promises a 20,000 BDT monthly hike for players in Grades A and B, while those in Grades C and D will receive an additional 10,000 BDT per month.

Notable players in Grade A include Nigar Sultana Joty, Farzana Haque, Ritu Moni, and Nahida Akter. In Grade B, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sharmin Akter Supta, Murshida Khatun, Marufa Akter, and Rabeya are included. The Grade C category features players such as Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Jahanara Alam, and Shoma Akter, while Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Dilara Akter, and Shathi Rani are in Grade D.

In addition to the salary boost, BCB has also introduced match and series-winning bonuses. These bonuses will depend on the team's win against higher-ranked opposition in both ODI and T20I formats.

For ODIs, players will receive BDT 1,00,000 for a win against teams ranked 1-3, BDT 75,000 for defeating teams ranked 4-6, and BDT 50,000 for a victory against teams ranked 7-9 in the ICC rankings. In T20Is, the bonuses will be BDT 50,000 for a win against teams ranked 1-3, BDT 35,000 for a win against teams ranked 4-6, and BDT 30,000 for a win against teams ranked 7-9. The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s official statement emphasized these changes, highlighting the importance of rewarding women cricketers for their performance on the international stage.