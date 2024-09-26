Shakib Al Hasan Announces Retirement From T20 Cricket

Star Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has retired from T20I cricket with immediate effect.Shakib announced the same while addressing the media ahead of Bangladesh's 2nd Test against India in Kanpur.

The 37-year-old also revealed that he will play his last Test in the impending series against South Africa at home.Notably, Shakib is expected to represent Bangladesh in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Shakib played for Bangladesh in the 2024 ICC World Cup The side reached the Super 8s, but a defeat to Afghanistan ended their campaign. Shakib bowed out as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history.The left-arm spinner remains the only player with 50+ wickets in the T20 World Cup. He took 50 wickets from 43 games at 20.12.