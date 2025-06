ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced; India vs Pakistan on June 14

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the full schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will begin on June 12 with hosts England facing Sri Lanka under the lights at Edgbaston. A total of 33 matches will be played across seven venues in England and Wales over 24 days. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage group stage clash at Edgbaston on June 14. The match is set to begin at 7 PM IST.

Group 1 will feature Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, and two teams advancing from the Global Qualifier. Group 2 will include hosts England, defending champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, former champions West Indies, and two qualifier teams. The semi-finals are scheduled at The Oval on June 30 and July 2. The final will be played at Lord’s on July 5.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

Group 1 Group 2 Australia West Indies South Africa England India New Zealand Pakistan Sri Lanka Qualifier Qualifier Qualifier Qualifier

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule