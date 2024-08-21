Faruque Ahmed Replaces Nazmul Hassan as New President of Bangladesh Cricket Board

Faruque Ahmed has been named the new President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), succeeding Nazmul Hassan. According to Cricbuzz, the BCB's umpires committee chairman, Iftekhar Ahmed, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

Hassan, who had led the BCB for several terms, resigned after his fourth term as president. Although the resignation was reported during a BCB directors' meeting, independent confirmation of Hassan's departure is still pending.

Faruque was elected as BCB president during a board meeting in Dhaka. He is the first BCB president with experience as a competitive cricketer. Faruque has played seven ODIs for Bangladesh and has previously served as chief selector of the national team for two terms, from 2003 to 2007 and from 2013 to 2016.

He joined the BCB directors' meeting after the National Sports Council (NSC) nominated him and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim as directors on the board. Faruque’s appointment is expected to bring a new perspective to the leadership of Bangladeshi cricket.