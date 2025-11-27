WPL 2026 Auction LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Premier League Mega Auction?

WPL Auction 2026 Date and Time: The Women’s Premier League will hold its first mega auction on Thursday. A total of 277 players will be available, including 194 Indians and 83 overseas players. Big names in the auction include Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Shree Charani, Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Ecclestone. The five franchises will fill up to 73 squad slots. Team sizes will be between 15 and 18 players. UP Warriorz has the highest purse of Rs 14.5 crore, while Delhi Capitals has the lowest at Rs 5.70 crore.
The WPL 2026 mega auction will take place on November 27 in New Delhi. Proceedings will begin at 3.30 PM IST. The event will be telecast live on Star Sports. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar through its website and app.
