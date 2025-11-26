WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Purse Left, Retained Players, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know

The Women’s Premier League 2026 mega auction will be held in New Delhi on Thursday. A total of 277 players are set to go under the hammer. The list features 194 Indian players that include 52 capped and 142 uncapped. It also features 83 overseas players that include 66 capped internationals. The auction will begin with the marquee set of eight players. The group features Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt.

Auction rules

Each franchise can build a squad of up to 18 players and must have at least 15. Across the five teams a total of 73 slots are available. There are 23 overseas slots. For the first time teams can use up to five Right to Match cards to buy back players from their 2025 squad. Teams that retained fewer players hold more RTM options and have a larger purse. The combined purse across all teams is INR 41.1 crore.

Retained players

Mumbai Indians

• Nat Sciver Brunt – Rs 3.5 crore

• Harmanpreet Kaur – Rs 2.5 crore

• Hayley Matthews – Rs 1.75 crore

• Amanjot Kaur – Rs 1 crore

• G Kamalini – Rs 50 lakh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

• Smriti Mandhana – Rs 3.5 crore

• Richa Ghosh – Rs 2.75 crore

• Ellyse Perry – Rs 2 crore

• Shreyanka Patil – Rs 60 lakh

Gujarat Giants

• Ashleigh Gardner – Rs 3.5 crore

• Beth Mooney – Rs 2.5 crore

UP Warriorz

• Shweta Sehrawat – Rs 50 lakh

Delhi Capitals

• Jemimah Rodrigues – Rs 2.2 crore

• Shafali Verma – Rs 2.2 crore

• Annabel Sutherland – Rs 2.2 crore

• Marizanne Kapp – Rs 2.2 crore

• Niki Prasad – Rs 50 lakh

Remaining purse

• UP Warriorz – Rs 14.50 crore

• Gujarat Giants – Rs 9 crore

• Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Rs 6.15 crore

• Mumbai Indians – Rs 5.75 crore

• Delhi Capitals – Rs 5.70 crore

Slots available

There are 73 slots in total. Fifty are for Indian players. Twenty three are for overseas players. Each team can sign up to six overseas players.

Where to watch

The auction will begin at 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time on November 27. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Star Sports Network will carry the live telecast.