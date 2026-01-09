WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time, Date, Venue, Performers, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will kick off with a grand opening ceremony on Friday at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, ahead of the season opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the ceremony and the match live on the Star Sports Network or stream it via the JioHotstar app and website.

Power-packed performances. Electric vibes ⚡



Pre-match entertainment at its best as Jacqueline Fernandez, Honey Singh & Harnaaz Sandhu are all set to light up the #TATAWPL 🔥



Watch it LIVE tonight at 6:45 PM on @JioHotstar and @StarSportsIndia#MIvRCB | #KhelEmotionKapic.twitter.com/AQT4gcbsfU — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 9, 2026

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lined up a star-studded entertainment programme. Music artist Yo Yo Honey Singh and Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez will perform, while Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will also make an appearance.

Five teams — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz — will compete for the title. Each team will play the others twice during the league stage. The top three teams will advance to the playoffs. The league-stage leader will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will meet in the eliminator to decide the other finalist.

Mumbai Indians won the inaugural WPL title in 2023 and reclaimed the trophy last season from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Delhi Capitals have finished runners-up in all three editions of the tournament so far.

The league stage matches will be played in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The eliminator is scheduled for February 3, followed by the final on February 5 in Vadodara. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match in Navi Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Mumbai Indians, while Smriti Mandhana leads the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Jemimah Rodrigues will captain Delhi Capitals, Ashleigh Gardner leads Gujarat Giants, and Meg Lanning heads UP Warriorz.