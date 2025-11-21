WPL 2026 Player Auction List Announced: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy in Marquee Set

The list of players for the Women’s Premier League 2026 auction has been released. A total of 277 players will compete for 73 slots. The list features 194 Indian players, including 52 capped and 142 uncapped players. These players will compete for 50 slots. In addition, 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will vie for 23 slots. A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

The Auction, scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM, will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players – Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa).