WPL 2026 Points Table: Updated Women’s Premier League Standings After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Vs UP Warriorz (UPW) Match

WPL 2026 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to the top of the Women’s Premier League 2026 points table after a commanding nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz on Monday at the DY Patil Sports Academy. RCB chased down a target of 144 in just 12.1 overs, recording their second straight victory of the season. With two wins from two matches, RCB now have four points and the best net run rate in the tournament at +1.974.

Gujarat Giants are placed second on the table. They also have four points from two matches but trail RCB on net run rate, which currently stands at +0.350. Mumbai Indians occupy the third position with two points from two matches. They have one win and one loss, along with a positive net run rate of +1.175.

Delhi Capitals are fourth after losing both their matches so far. They remain without a point and have a net run rate of -1.350. UP Warriorz slipped to the bottom of the table following their second consecutive defeat. They are yet to open their account in WPL 2026 and have the lowest net run rate at -2.443.

WPL 2026 Points Table