WPL Auction: Gujarat Giants secure Ashleigh Gardner's services for INR 3.2 crore; Ellyse Perry goes to RCB

Top-ranked all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has been bought by the Gujarat Giants for the upcoming inaugural Women's Premier League season for INR 3.2 crore.

Bidding for the Australia all-rounder started at INR 50 lakhs with Mumbai Indians. UP Warriors started the bidding war with them and the price rapidly crossed INR 1 crore. Mumbai were intensely bidding for her and the price crossed INR 2 crore. Gujarat Giants entered the bid at INR 2.8 crore. In the end, Gujarat Giants acquired the services of Ashleigh Gardner in the WPL auction.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the price of INR 1.7 crore.

Perry, who has played 130 T20Is for Australia, is well known to change the course of the game with her all-round abilities.

Earlier in the ongoing auction, India's star opener Smriti Mandhana was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 3.4 crore in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction here in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indian for INR 1.8 crore. Mumbai left no stone unturned to bid for the India captain.

While the RCB started the bid, Delhi Capitals joined the fierce bidding battle against RCB Capitals as it raised the paddle and took the bid to INR 1.10 crore. In the end, Mumbai acquired the services of the India skipper.

A total of 1,525 players registered for the inaugural WPL auction and the final list was pruned to 409 players.

The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.

