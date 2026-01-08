WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings After Australia’s 5-Wicket Win Over England in 5th Ashes Test

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia strengthened their position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 points table after defeating England 4-1 in the Ashes series on Thursday, January 8, 2026. The hosts now sit first with a points percentage of 87.50 after winning seven of eight matches in the current cycle. Their only defeat came in the Boxing Day Test last month. New Zealand are second on the table with a points percentage of 77.78 after three matches. South Africa follow in third place with 75.00 while Sri Lanka are fourth with 66.67. Pakistan are placed fifth with a points percentage of 50.00. India are sixth with 48.15 after nine matches.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 AUS Australia 8 7 1 0 0 84 87.50 2 NZ New Zealand 3 2 0 1 0 28 77.78 3 SA South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 4 SL Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 5 PAK Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 IND India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 7 ENG England 10 3 6 1 2 38 31.67 8 BAN Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 9 WI West Indies 8 0 7 1 0 4 4.17

England remain seventh after losing ground in the standings. They have a points percentage of 31.66 from 10 matches and stay just above Bangladesh and West Indies. Bangladesh are eighth with 16.67 while West Indies are at the bottom with 4.17.

Australia vs England, 5th Test The Ashes 2025-26 Highlights

Australia clinched the fifth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground by five wickets to complete a 4-1 series triumph. The hosts had already won the first three Tests in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide to secure the Ashes urn until their next tour to England in 2027.

On the final day, England resumed at 302-8, a lead of 119 runs, and were bowled out for 342. Mitchell Starc dismissed Jacob Bethell for 154 and Josh Tongue removed Usman Khawaja for six to finish the innings. Starc ended the series with 31 wickets at an average of 19.9.

Chasing 160, Australia made a brisk start with Travis Head hitting two boundaries in the first over. Head fell for 29 while Jake Weatherald scored 34 before being caught at fine leg. Marnus Labuschagne remained seven not out at lunch. Alex Carey (16 not out) and Cameron Green (22 not out) guided Australia to victory.

Ashes 2025–26 results:

First Test, Perth Stadium, November 21-22: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test, Gabba, December 4-7: Australia won by eight wickets

Third Test, Adelaide Oval, December 17-21: Australia won by 82 runs

Fourth Test, MCG, December 26-30: England won by four wickets

Fifth Test, SCG, January 4-8: Australia won by five wickets

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard

England: 384 and 342 (Joe Root 160, Jacob Bethell 154, Michael Neser 4/60, Mitchell Starc 3/72) vs Australia: 567 and 161/5 (Travis Head 165, Steve Smith 138, Brydon Carse 3/108, Josh Tongue 3/42).