WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After Australia’s 8-Wicket Win Over England in 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test

Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia strengthened their position at the top of the World Test Championship standings following a historic win over England in the first Test of the 2025-26 Ashes at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The victory gave Australia their fourth consecutive win in the WTC cycle. They now hold a perfect record with 100 percent PCT. South Africa remains second with 66.67 PCT, followed by Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan. England stay sixth despite the defeat, with their PCT dropping from 43.33 to 36.11 after three losses in six matches.

Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After Australia’s 8-Wicket Win Over England in 1st Ashes 2025-26 Test

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 0 48 100.00 2 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 24 66.67 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 4 India 8 4 3 1 0 52 54.17 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 England 6 2 3 1 2 26 36.11 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test Highlights

The hosts chased a target of 205 in just 28.2 overs. Travis Head, promoted to open, scored 123 off 83 balls. He hit 16 boundaries and four sixes. Marnus Labuschagne added 51 from 49 balls in a 117-run stand for the second wicket.

Mitchell Starc was named player of the match for his bowling. He took seven wickets on Day 1 and added three more in the second innings, finishing with a ten-wicket match haul. Brendan Doggett claimed three wickets on debut, and Scott Boland took 4 for 33 in 11.4 overs.

The second Ashes Test will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 4, where Australia have dominated in recent encounters. Pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins could return after missing the series opener due to injury.