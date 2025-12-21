Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia remained on top of the ICC World Test Championship points table after beating England by 82 runs in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The win helped Australia regain the Ashes and take a 3-0 lead in the five match series. It was their sixth win from six Tests in the current championship cycle. Australia now have 72 points and a perfect 100 percent points percentage.

South Africa stayed second with 36 points from four Tests and a 75 percent percentage. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are placed third and fourth with 16 points each from two matches. Pakistan are fifth with 12 points from two Tests. India are sixth with 52 points from nine matches and a 48.15 percent percentage.

England remain seventh after the loss. Ben Stokes’ side have 26 points from eight Tests with a 27.08 percent percentage. England have won only two matches so far in the cycle but still have two Ashes Tests left to play in Australia. Bangladesh are eighth with four points from two matches. West Indies are bottom of the table with four points from seven Tests and a 4.76 percent percentage.

Australia are now well placed to reach a third straight World Test Championship final at Lord’s in 2027. England face a tough task to climb the standings as the cycle continues.

WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings After Australia’s 82-Run Win Over England in 3rd Ashes Test

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points Pct 1 Australia (AUS) 6 6 0 0 0 72 100.00 2 South Africa (SA) 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 3 New Zealand (NZ) 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 4 Sri Lanka (SL) 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 5 Pakistan (PAK) 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 India (IND) 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 7 England (ENG) 8 2 5 1 2 26 27.08 8 Bangladesh (BAN) 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 9 West Indies (WI) 7 0 6 1 0 4 4.76

AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test Highlights

England were bowled out for 352 while chasing a record target of 435. Scott Boland took the final wicket as Australia wrapped up the match midway through the final day. Alex Carey and Travis Head played key roles for Australia. Carey scored a century in the first innings and Head followed with a big knock in the second. Their runs set England a target that proved too much.

Australia’s bowlers then finished the job. Captain Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon shared nine wickets between them in the second innings. Cummins took three for 48. Starc claimed three for 62. Lyon finished with three for 77.

England showed fight on the final day. Zak Crawley top scored with 85. Jamie Smith made 60 and Will Jacks added 47. Their efforts kept England in the game for long periods but wickets fell at key moments.

England began the final day at 207 for six. Smith and Jacks put on a strong partnership before Smith was caught off Starc. After that Australia tightened its grip and removed the tail without much delay.

Earlier Australia were bowled out for 349 in their second innings. Head made 170 and Carey scored 72. England bowlers Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse led the attack.

In the first innings Australia made 371 after choosing to bat. Carey hit 106 and Usman Khawaja made 82. England replied with 286 despite a late stand led by Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

The win continues Australia’s strong home record and extends England’s long wait for an Ashes series win in Australia. England last won the Ashes Down Under in the 2010-11 season.

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia: 371 and 349 (Travis Head 170, Alex Carey 72, Josh Tongue 4/70) and England: 286 and 352 (Zak Crawley 85, Jamie Smith 60, Pat Cummins 3/48).