WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After India’s 408-Run Loss to South Africa in 2nd Test

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India slipped to fifth place in the World Test Championship 2025-27 after a heavy 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test in Guwahati on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. The defeat left India with a 48.15 percentage in the table. South Africa stayed firm in second place with a 75.00 percentage after completing a 2-0 sweep. Australia remained at the top with a perfect 100 percentage from four matches. Sri Lanka held third place with 66.67 after one win and one draw. Pakistan sits fourth with a 50.00 percentage. England are sixth with a 36.11 percentage after six matches and two penalty points. Bangladesh holds seventh place with a 16.67 percentage. West Indies are eighth with no points after five defeats. New Zealand are ninth and are yet to play in the current cycle.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 Australia 4 4 0 0 0 48 100.00 2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 5 India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 6 England 6 2 3 1 2 26 36.11 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Highlights

South Africa outclassed India in all departments to record their first series win in India in 25 years. Off-spinner Simon Harmer took six wickets in the second innings and finished with nine wickets in the match. Aiden Markram set a new record for most catches in a Test match with nine.

Chasing 549, India struggled as Ravindra Jadeja fought a lone battle with 54 off 87 balls. Sai Sudharsan scored 16 before being dismissed by Markram. India were bowled out for 140 in 63.4 overs in the second innings.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa: 489 & 260 for 5 declared India: 201 & 140 all out in 63.4 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 54, Washington Sundar 16, Simon Harmer 6/37).