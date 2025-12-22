WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 Standings After New Zealand’s 323-Run Win Over West Indies

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: New Zealand moved up to second place in the World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after a crushing 323-run win over the West Indies in the third Test on Monday, December 22, 2025. The victory sealed the three-match series 2-0 for the hosts and gave a major boost to their WTC campaign. New Zealand now have 28 points from three matches with a points percentage of 77.77. They climbed from third to second place and went past South Africa in the standings.

South Africa slipped to third with 36 points from four matches and a points percentage of 75.00. Australia continue to lead the table after beating England by 82 runs in the third Test of the Ashes on Sunday. The world No. 1 Test side have won all six matches in the current WTC cycle. Australia sit on top with 72 points and a perfect 100 points percentage.

Sri Lanka are placed fourth with 16 points from two matches and a points percentage of 66.67. Pakistan are fifth with 12 points from two matches and a points percentage of 50.00. India remain sixth in the table. They have 52 points from nine matches with a points percentage of 48.15. The two-time WTC runners-up have won four matches so far in the ongoing cycle.

England stay in seventh place with 26 points from eight matches and a points percentage of 27.08. They have managed only two wins in the current WTC cycle. Bangladesh are eighth with four points from two matches and a points percentage of 16.67.

The West Indies remain at the bottom of the table. They have four points from eight matches and a points percentage of 4.16. The Caribbean side have lost seven of their eight Tests so far and their chances of reaching the WTC final in 2027 are almost over.

