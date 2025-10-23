WTC Points Table: Updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Standings After South Africa’s 8-Wicket Win Over Pakistan

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: The ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table saw major changes after South Africa defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Australia leads the table with 36 points from three wins. The team has a perfect points completion rate of 100. Sri Lanka is second with 16 points from two matches. The team has a PCT of 66.67. India holds third place with 52 points from seven matches and a PCT of 61.9. South Africa moved up to fourth place with 12 points and a PCT of 50. Pakistan is fifth with the same points and PCT. South Africa climbed ahead because they played fewer matches. England is sixth with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33. Bangladesh occupies seventh place with four points. West Indies remain eighth without a win. New Zealand has not played a match yet and has zero points.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test

Pos Team Played Won Lost Draw Ded Points PCT 1 Australia 3 3 0 0 0 36 100.00 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 3 India 7 4 2 1 0 52 61.90 4 South Africa 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 5 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 12 50.00 6 England 5 2 2 1 2 26 43.33 7 Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 0 4 16.67 8 West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 0.00 9 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test Match Highlights

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Shan Masood led from the front with 87 runs, while Abdullah Shafique scored a half-century. Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha contributed 50 and 45 runs respectively as Pakistan posted 333 in the first innings.

In reply, South Africa got solid starts from Tristan Stubbs (76) and Tony de Zorzi (55). However, the standout performances came from Senuran Muthusamy, who scored 89 not out, and Kagiso Rabada, who made 71 runs.

Pakistan struggled in the second innings, losing their top three for just 16 runs. Babar Azam scored 50, supported by Salman Agha (28) and Mohammad Rizwan (18). Pakistan was all out for 138.

Chasing a target of 68 runs, South Africa reached it comfortably in 12.3 overs, marking their first Test victory in Pakistan in 18 years.