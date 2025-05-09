Yashasvi Jaiswal Makes U-Turn, Requests MCA to Allow Him to Play for Mumbai in Upcoming Domestic Season

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to withdraw the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to him for a proposed move from Mumbai to Goa. According to a report in the Indian Express, Jaiswal sent an email to the MCA, saying he is available to play for Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season. The association has yet to respond to his request. “I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed. So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season. I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association,” Jaiswal wrote in the email, as reported.

Jaiswal had surprised MCA officials in April when he initially sought to move to Goa, reportedly after being offered a leadership role in their setup. "Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an important opportunity which came my way and I just took it,” he had earlier told The Indian Express.

Jaiswal remains an important part of India's Test plans. He scored 391 runs during the five-match series against Australia, which included two half-centuries and a century. He also recorded 473 runs in 12 matches in Pakistan. During England’s last Test tour of India, he scored over 700 runs, underlining his impact at the top of the order.