IPL 2025 Suspended Indefinitely by BCCI Over India-Pakistan Tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has suspended the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season indefinitely following escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The decision, taken on Friday morning, comes in the wake of growing security concerns and rising unease among players, particularly after air raid alerts disrupted a league match in Dharamsala. According to a report in the Times of India, the majority of participating cricketers had expressed their discomfort in continuing the tournament under the current circumstances. The 58th match of the league — between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals — was halted midway on Thursday, after just 10.1 overs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, due to security alerts in neighboring cities such as Jammu and Pathankot.

In light of the situation, the BCCI's top officials sought guidance from government authorities early Friday. A senior BCCI source told The Indian Express, “We are not sure about the future. Since there is a lot of ambiguity, we can’t say what is in store next. For the time being, we have to wait and watch.” The Punjab and Delhi teams, along with match officials and broadcast personnel, were evacuated from Dharamsala and transported to Delhi via a special train on Friday morning. Reports suggest several players and staff members were visibly shaken by the events, while concern has also spread among overseas players across other franchises, many of whom have family members accompanying them in India.

In response, IPL franchises have begun arranging chartered flights to facilitate the safe return of players and their families. The BCCI has also briefed other cricket boards around the world on the unfolding situation.With 58 matches completed and 12 still remaining in the season, the suspension has thrown the future of IPL 2025 into uncertainty. The BCCI has not ruled out resumption entirely but indicated that a decision will depend on how the security situation evolves in the coming days.