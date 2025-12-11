Yuvraj Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur Get Stands Named After Them at Mullanpur Stadium (VIDEO)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur were honoured on Thursday as two stands at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur were named after them. The ceremony took place ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa.

LIVE from Mullanpur Stadium, Mohali on the occasion of honouring the Punjabi women players of the Indian women’s cricket team that won the Cricket World Cup, and the inauguration of the stand named after Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet. https://t.co/WfJZvq7Sd0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 11, 2025

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann felicitated both players during the event. Newly appointed BCCI president Mithun Manhas and members of the India women’s support staff were also present. Harmanpreet’s World Cup teammates Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur, along with fielding coach Munish Bali, attended the function.

After the inauguration, the Punjab government presented cash rewards. Harmanpreet, Harleen, and Amanjot received Rs 11 lakh each, while Munish Bali was given Rs 5 lakh.

Harmanpreet recently played a key role in India’s first Women’s ODI World Cup win. She led from the front in her fifth World Cup and guided India to the title after a difficult start to the tournament. Yuvraj was a key figure in India’s title wins at the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup. He was named Player of the Tournament in 2011 for his all-round performances.

The Mullanpur venue is hosting a men’s international match for the first time.

India began the T20I series with a dominant win in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya struck a quick half-century and the bowlers dismissed South Africa for 74, sealing a 101-run victory.