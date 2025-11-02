ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Live in India

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third T20 International of the ongoing series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Afghanistan have already sealed the series with a 2-0 lead after winning the first match by 53 runs and the second by seven wickets. The visitors will aim for a clean sweep, while Zimbabwe will look to restore pride with a win in the final game. There will be no live telecast of the game in India, but fans can watch live streaming on the FanCode app and website.
ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 Live Streaming Info
Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I
Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Live Streaming: FanCode (App and Website)
Telecast: No live telecast available in India
ZIM vs AFG 3rd T20I 2025 Playing XIs
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava