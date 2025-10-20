ZIM vs AFG One-Off Test LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match in India

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl in the one-off Test against Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club. The match is part of Afghanistan’s tour of Zimbabwe and will be played from Monday to Friday. The live telecast is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bowl first in the one-off Test against Afghanistan. #ZIMvAFG#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/PUMLZOyuf3 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 20, 2025

Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said the green grass and moisture on the pitch could help his pacers. "We will bowl first. A bit of green grass and there could be some moisture which our pacers could exploit. We've gone a bit seamer heavy, quicker and bouncier when compared to Bulawayo. The Test season has been disappointing, but the guys have had time to go away and reflect, we've prepared well coming to the Test," he said after winning the toss.

"We wanted to bat. With the sunshine, the cracks in the pitch might open up and hopefully it'll turn. The two debutants are talented and have done well in domestic cricket, I'm sure they'll do well. We have had less opportunities to play Test cricket, but that's not an excuse, we need to take responsibility and enjoy playing Test cricket. We'll try our best to do well," Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan One-off Test Live Streaming Info

Match: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, Only Test

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Dates: October 20–24, 2025

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode app and website

Telecast in India: Not available

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan One-off Test Playing XIs

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bahir Shah, Afsar Zazai(w), Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Khalil Gurbaz, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi