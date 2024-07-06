ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Shocks India with 13-Run Win, World Champions Bundled Out for 102

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning victory against a second-string Indian team in the first T20I in Harare on Saturday.

After being sent in to bat, Zimbabwe struggled to 115 for nine, with Indian spinners dominating the bowling. However, India's chase proved even more challenging as they were bowled out for 102, marking their lowest total ever failed to chase in a T20I match.

Zimbabwe’s spirited bowling performance, led by Sikandar Raza and Tendai Chatara, secured a 13-run win, as India collapsed to 102 runs in 19.5 overs. This defeat was India's first T20I loss of the year. Raza and Chatara each took three wickets, while Clive Madande’s late 29-run blitz helped Zimbabwe defend their modest total, exposing India’s poor death bowling and rash batting.

India had won the toss and opted to field. Mukesh Kumar’s first ball of the second over dismissed Innocent Kaia for a duck. Wesley Madhevere and Brian Bennett then steadied the innings until Ravi Bishnoi's introduction turned the tide. Bishnoi dismissed both Bennett and Madhevere, bringing India back into the contest. Captain Sikandar Raza and Dion Myers rebuilt to 74 for 3, setting up for a strong finish until Avesh Khan dismissed Raza, triggering a collapse. Bishnoi and Sundar dominated, reducing Zimbabwe to 90 for 9, before Madande’s crucial 29 off 25 balls helped them reach 115.

In response, India's chase began poorly with Abhishek Sharma out for a duck. Ruturaj Gaikwad also fell cheaply, giving Zimbabwe hope. Riyan Parag’s debut ended with a mere 2 runs, and Rinku Singh was dismissed for a duck, attempting a big shot. Shubman Gill provided resistance, but Dhruv Jurel’s dismissal for 6 put pressure back on India. Raza then dismissed Gill, leaving India reeling at 47 for 6, and later ended Bishnoi’s resistance.

Avesh Khan briefly revived India’s hopes with a 16-run partnership with Sundar, but Raza's catch turned the game back in Zimbabwe’s favor. Tendai Chatara eventually sealed the win, dismissing Mukesh Kumar and thwarting Sundar’s attempts to chase down the target.