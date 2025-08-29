ZIM vs SL, 1st ODI: Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka’s Fifties Power Sri Lanka to 298/6 Against Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka scored 298 for six in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in the opening One-Day International against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club on Friday, August 29, 2025. The visitors recovered from a mid-innings collapse through Janith Liyanage and Kamindu Mendis, who shared a match-defining partnership for the sixth wicket. Sri Lanka slipped from 139 for two to 161 for five before the duo steadied the innings and powered the team to a strong finish. Pathum Nissanka also added a steady fifty at the top of the order. He made 76 from 92 balls before falling to Blessing Muzarabani.

Sri Lanka comes into the series with momentum after back-to-back ODI series wins against Australia and Bangladesh at home. Zimbabwe enters the contest after a 2-1 home series victory over Ireland in February. The last ODI series between the two sides was in Colombo in January last year. Sri Lanka won that three-match series 2-0.

Fans in India will not have live television access to the match. Live streaming is available on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs SL 1st ODI Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Zimbabwe Tour🏏

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe#SLvZIM#SriLankaCricketpic.twitter.com/34QCCikZP7 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 28, 2025

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Sri Lanka Innings: 298/6 in 50 overs (Janith Liyanage 70*, Pathum Nissanka 76, Kamindu Mendis 57; Richard Ngarava 2/34, Sikandar Raza 1/48).

Zimbabwe now need 299 runs to win the match.