ZIM vs SL 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and elected to bowl in the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club on Friday, August 29, 2025. The match is the first of a two-match ODI series and is part of Sri Lanka’s tour of Zimbabwe. In addition to the two ODIs, the teams will play a three-match T20 International series. The final match of the tour is scheduled for September 7.

Sri Lanka enters the series on the back of consecutive ODI series wins against Australia and Bangladesh at home. Zimbabwe will look to build on its recent 2-1 series win over Ireland at home in February. The last time the two teams met in 50-over cricket was in January last year in Colombo, where Sri Lanka won the three-match series 2-0.

Where to watch the live stream of the first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in India?

The first ODI will not be televised live in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs SL 1st ODI - Match Details

Match: 1st ODI, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Start Time: 1:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: Available on FanCode app and website

ZIM vs SL 1st ODI Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Zimbabwe Tour🏏

Sri Lanka T20I Squad for Zimbabwe Tour🏏

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe: Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu