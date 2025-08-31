ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the second and final ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Sri Lanka will aim for a series sweep after a narrow seven-run win in the first ODI. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka took a hat-trick in the final over to deny Zimbabwe a win while chasing 299.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and they are having a bowl first in the second and final #ZIMvSL ODI. 🪙#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/BbmO76dguE — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 31, 2025

"We are going to bowl first. The pitch will get better in the second innings. We held our nerves till the end in the first ODI. Nuwanidu comes in," Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said during the toss.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams said, "We would have wanted to bowl first. There are many positives to take from the previous game. We need to be proactive." He also confirmed that Wessly Madhevere is out while Ernest Masuku makes his debut. Trevor Gwandu misses out.

The second ODI will not be televised live in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI – Match Details

Match: 2nd One-Day International (ODI), Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Date: Sunday, August 31

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Start Time: 1 PM IST

Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST

Live Telecast in India: Not available

Live Streaming in India: Available on the FanCode app and website

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Playing XIs

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Brendan Taylor(w), Sean Williams(c), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Brad Evans, Ernest Masuku, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka: Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI Weather and Pitch Report

Weather conditions are expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 29°C, while the minimum will be 11°C.

The pitch at Harare Sports Club is expected to offer early help to bowlers, making the first hour of play tricky for batters. As the game progresses, the pitch is likely to favour batters, as seen in the first ODI when Sri Lanka recovered from 161-5 to post 298 runs. A total around 280-290 is considered competitive.