ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Live in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza said his team will rely on their pacers to exploit the conditions. "We'll bowl first, was used in the first ODI and has been well-rested. We back our pacers to exploit the conditions. Try to stick to your plans a bit longer, need to be clinical in the field as well, it's the one percenters that we need to do better today. We've done some things right, but we haven't crossed the line. Every game is a must-win game for us, same team for us," he said during the toss.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opt to bowl first in the second T20I.#ZIMvSL#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/so750rp1Op — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 6, 2025

Sri Lanka made two changes to their playing XI with Kamil Mishara and Binura Fernando replacing Kusal Perera and Nuwan Thushara. Charith Asalanka said the pitch was used and expected to assist slower bowlers and spinners. He added that the team needed to avoid losing wickets regularly and minimize extras. "I would have bowled first as well. It's an used pitch, some cracks have opened up and will help the slower bowlers and the spinners. We just need to avoid losing wickets on a regular basis and we need to minimize extras. Two changes for us - Kamil Mishra and Bunura Fernando are in, they replace Kusal Perera and Nuwan Thushara," he said.

The hosts lost the first match by four wickets on Wednesday but will look to bounce back and keep the series alive. In the opener, Brian Bennett scored 81 runs as Zimbabwe posted 175 for eight in 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets. The visitors chased the target in 19.1 overs, with contributions from openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis and a quick 41 from Kamindu Mendis. Before the T20I series, Sri Lanka won a two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The second T20I will start at 5:00 pm IST. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe looking to level the three-match T20I series after losing the first encounter at Harare Sports Club.



The match gets underway at 1330 (CAT).#ZIMvSL#ExperienceZimbabwepic.twitter.com/snWsdslU9O — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 6, 2025

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I streaming info

Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I

Date: Saturday, September 6

Time: 5:00 pm IST

TV: Not available for telecast

Live Streaming: Available on FanCode app and website

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani