ZIM vs SL, 3rd T20I: Tadiwanashe Marumani's 51 Guides Zimbabwe to 191/8 vs Sri Lanka in Series Decider

Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Zimbabwe set a challenging target of 192 runs for Sri Lanka in the third T20 match of the three-match series in Harare. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka chose to bowl. Zimbabwe batted first and scored 191 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Tadiwanashe Marumani played a crucial innings, scoring 51 runs off 44 balls. No other Zimbabwe batsman scored more than 30 runs, but the team effort helped post a competitive total.

For Sri Lanka, Dushmantha Hemanta was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 38 runs. Dushmantha Chameera took two wickets while Matheesha Pathirana and Binura Fernando claimed one wicket each.

In the series, Sri Lanka won the first match. Zimbabwe bounced back in the second game, bowling out Sri Lanka for their second lowest T20 score and winning convincingly.

ZIM vs SL 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info

Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Sri Lanka tour of Zimbabwe 2025

Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Start time: 5:00 PM IST

Toss time: 4:30 PM IST

Live telecast in India: No TV channel will broadcast the match

Live streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Weather Report, Pitch Report of Harare

The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 28°C while the minimum will drop to 14°C. The pitch is expected to be good for batting, with some early assistance for seamers. Spinners could play a key role as the match progresses.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani