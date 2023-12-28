Don’t Need Bollywood-Themed Park, Just Give Us the Garden, Say Thane Residents

A public garden in Thane earmarked for a grand Bollywood theme park has become a haven for drug and alcohol abuse, raising concerns among residents and casting a shadow over the ambitious project's future.

The Appasaheb Pawar Garden near Runwal Plaza in Vartak Nagar was envisioned as a vibrant Bollywood-styled park in 2014. However, years of neglect and lack of progress have marred the project, leaving behind a derelict space overrun by illegal activities.

"Broken film sets and rusted props are all that remain of the promised Bollywood dream," said Vijayalaxmi G, a resident of Runwal Plaza. "College students openly consume drugs and alcohol here, creating a nuisance for residents and sparking angry confrontations."

Supriya Patil, another resident, echoed these concerns, highlighting the rampant drug abuse that begins after 6:30 pm as outsiders freely indulge in illegal activities. The lack of security also raises fears for children who frequent the park.

Shakuntala Ahire, a housekeeper, shared her apprehension about using the park as a daily route. "I witness these illicit things and choose a different path to avoid such unpleasant sights," she said.

While some residents suspect corruption has stalled the project, others simply long for a safe and peaceful environment. The noise and smoke emanating from the park, they say, adversely affect families, particularly young children.

TMC's Additional Commissioner, Sandeep Malvi, assured action in case of any illegal activities. However, residents remain skeptical, pointing to the years of inaction despite repeated complaints.

The unfulfilled promise of the Bollywood theme park, marked by financial irregularities and public neglect, has left a bitter taste in the mouths of Thane residents. The once-ambitious project now stands as a symbol of unfulfilled dreams and a cautionary tale of neglecting public spaces.

