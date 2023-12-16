‘Modifying or diverting river has severe repercussion’

While the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is inching towards a reality, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) is exploring options to prevent flooding in villages, adjoining the upcoming airport. At least six villages near NMIA have been grappling with monsoon flooding for the past three to four years. Due to hill cutting and land filling at the airport site, these low-lying villages are prone to waterlogging. To address this issue, CIDCO has floated a tender to remove silt and widening of Ulwe riverbed from State Highway (SH)-54 to National Highway (NH)-4B as part of flood control measures in villages Bhangarpada, Dungi, Pargaon, Dapoli, and Khalache Owale under the NMIA Project. The work of removing silt accumulated at the riverbed and widening it, is estimated to cost around Rs 12 crores. Concrete bunds along the riverside will also be constructed.

The removal of silt and widening of Ulwe riverbed are expected to increase its holding capacity, significantly reducing the risk of flooding in these villages. The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) has recommended this re-sectioning, involving digging to a depth of around 40 meters to enhance the river's capacity. The Ulwe river which was passing through NMIA site was diverted by constructing a 120 – 200 m wide Ulwe Recourse Channel (URC) in 2019. While the URC was designed to prevent flooding at the airport site, the issue persists in surrounding villages. Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), notes that de-silting is a temporary solution requiring periodic repetition. Transporting the removed silt away from the river poses logistical challenges, and Thakkar emphasizes the need to address various factors. Thakkar warns about the potential consequences of diverting or modifying rivers, citing instances in places like Uttarakhand. He highlights that rivers tend to reclaim their natural paths, posing risks to infrastructure. The example of Mumbai airport's construction, involving the diversion of the Mithi river, serves as a cautionary tale, especially during extreme weather events like the 2005 Mumbai floods. In 2021, Dungi village near the proposed NMIA experienced severe flooding during heavy rainfall, with villagers attributing the issue to the Ulwe river's diversion. Villagers demand a permanent solution to flooding. “Many villagers lost their properties in the flood. There is a need for a permanent solution,” said Mahendra Patil, a villager of Pargaon. CIDCO officials were not available to comment on a permanent solution to prevent flooding in the affected villages, despite several attempts to reach them.