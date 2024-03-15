BPSSC Sub-Inspector Main Exam Results Declared: Check Your Result Here

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the results of the Main Written Examination for the position of Police Sub-Inspector in the Home Department, Government of Bihar. Candidates who participated in the examination can access the results from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Main written examination for the SI post took place in two sessions on Sunday, February 25. Two papers were conducted during the Main written exam. A total of 23,957 candidates appeared for the first paper, while 23,948 candidates participated in the second paper.

To check the BPSSC SI Main Result 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on “Results: Mains (Written) Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar.”

3. A new PDF file will open containing the roll numbers of successful candidates.

4. Download the page and check for your roll number.

5. Keep a printed copy of the results for future reference.