CAT Result 2025 Declared at iimcat.ac.in: IIM Kozhikode Releases Scorecards; Here's How to Download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced the scoreboard for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 result today, December 24, on the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download their score cards using their registered ID and password.

The CAT Exam 2025 was conducted on November 30, 2025, in three scheduled sessions across multiple test centres in India for admission to MBA and for postgraduate management programmes offered by IIMs and other participating institutions.

Here's How to Check CAT Scorecard 2025

1. Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on the link for "CAT 2025 Result'

3. Enter registered CAT user ID and password

4. View the CAT 2025 scorecard on the visible on the screen

CAT 2025 Results are now LIVE!

CAT 2025 Results are now LIVE!

Candidates can now download their official CAT 2025 scorecards by logging into the CAT 2025 website (https://t.co/6LX5zlgnCk), using the CAT application login ID and password.

Details Mentioned on the CAT 2025 Scorecard

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Category

Photograph

Section-wise scaled scores for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Section-wise scaled scores for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Section-wise scaled scores for Quantitative Ability (QA)

Section-wise percentiles for VARC, DILR, and QA

Overall scaled score

Overall percentile

The IIM CAT merit list 2025 will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on the CAT merit list PDF link. The CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a printout.

How to Download IIM Kozhikode Merit List?

1. Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on IIM CAT merit list 2025 PDF link

3. The CAT toppers list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

4. Save CAT merit list 2025 PDF and take a printout.