CBRI Roorkee Recruitment 2024: Vacancy For Technical Assistant Position, Apply Now

The Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee (CBRI), Uttarakhand, has announced a vacancy for the position of Technical Assistant. All interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for this role to join and contribute to this esteemed institution. Eligible candidate can apply for the position at their official website (cbri.res.in) The form submission process starts from 10th January and last date to submit the Application will be 7th February, while the last date to submit the hard copy is February 20.

Eligibility criteria

Total vacancy-: 24

Age Limit-: Max 28 years age

To apply for the Technical Assistant position at CSIR-Central Building Research Institute in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, follow the application process outlined below:

1. Visit the official website at cbri.res.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the "Recruitment" tab.

3. Find the specific notification for the Technical Assistant position and click on it to access detailed information.

4. Fill out the application form with the required details.

5. Upload all the necessary documents as specified in the application guidelines.

6. After completing the form and attaching the required documents, submit the application.

7. It is advisable to take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

For more comprehensive information and specific details regarding the application process, candidates are encouraged to refer to the detailed notification available on the official website of CSIR-Central Building Research Institute at cbri.res.in

