CUET PG 2024: Registration Window Open Today – Know How To Apply Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the application process for CUET PG 2024, and candidates can apply on the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The deadline for submitting the CUET PG registration form is January 24, 2024. It is essential for aspirants to complete the application process before the specified cutoff date.

Application Fee Details:

General Category: Rs 1,200

Gen-EWS Category: Rs 1,000

SC, ST, and Third Gender Categories: Rs 900

Participating Universities: Approximately 195 universities will participate in CUET PG 2024, offering admissions based on the CUET PG entrance exam.

Exam Schedule: The CUET PG 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 28, 2024, facilitating admissions to central universities and other participating institutions. The examination will be conducted in an online (computer-based) format with three shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Shift 2: 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Shift 3: 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Exam Pattern: CUET PG will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to assess candidates' comprehensive ability, general awareness, mathematical aptitude, and analytical skills.

CUET PG Registration 2024: Steps to Apply:

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Register on the website. Sign in with the generated credentials and proceed to fill out the CUET PG application form. Upload all documents in the prescribed format and make the application fee payment. Submit the details and download the confirmation page to your device. Take a printout of the CUET PG 2024 application form for future reference.

Statistics from CUET PG 2023: In the previous year, a total of 4,59,083 unique students registered for the CUET PG exam. The gender distribution included 2,09,740 male, 2,49,332 female, and 11 transgender students. Category-wise, there were 1,66,548 students from the general category, 52,088 from the SC category, 38,767 from the ST category, 1,63,807 from the OBC category, and 37,873 from the EWS category.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to adhere to the outlined steps for a successful CUET PG 2024 application. For further information and updates, candidates can refer to the official website.